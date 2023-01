Monday At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre Adelaide, Australia Purse: $642,735 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Kwon Soon Woo (7), South Korea, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Mikael Ymer (2), Sweden, def. Jordan Thompson (8), Australia, 7-6, 7-5.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (6), Argentina, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-4.

John Millman, Australia, def. Christopher O'Connell (5), Australia, 6-3, 7-6.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Daniel Evans (5), Britain, 7-5, 7-5.

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.