Japanese mayor to visit Taipei Zoo's crane family as conservation partner

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kushiro Mayor Ebina Hiroya will lead his city’s nature conservation and tourism team on a trip to Taiwan on Wednesday (Jan. 11) to visit Taipei Zoo’s red-crowned crane chick, the parents of which were gifts from Kushiro Zoo.

According to Taipei Zoo, it received the two red-crowned cranes Big and Kika in 2011 as part of the bird’s international conservation program. In June last year, the pair finally produced a female offspring, which was named “Li He” (哩鶴, homophone for “Hello” in Taiwanese while “he” means crane) through a public vote.

Li He, now almost six months old, has grown to resemble an adult bird in terms of its size and plumage, Taipei Zoo wrote in a press release. Nonetheless, it spends much of its time close to its mother Kika.

Since Li He’s birth, Kushiro Zoo has been providing advice pertaining to red-crowned cranes’ habitat, nutrition, and natural enemies, Taipei Zoo added. When Li He was born, Ebina and the Kushiro Zoo head were not able to visit due to Taiwan’s strict border control policy, but as soon as the rules were relaxed in October last year, Ebina and his team immediately began planning the trip.

Aside from seeing Li He, the group will also engage with the Taipei Zoo staff to discuss further red-crowned crane conservation programs. Additionally, as the red-crowned crane is an important and symbolic species of Hokkaido, Ebina and his team will take the opportunity to promote tourism and nature conservation at the Taipei Zoo.



Li He, now six months old, nears adulthood. (Taipei Zoo photo)