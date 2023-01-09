Taiwan adds 16,902 local COVID cases, up 2.3% from last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Jan. 9) announced 16,902 local COVID cases, a 2.28% increase from the same day last week.

CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 416 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 9,072,505. The 40 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 15,582.

Local cases

The local cases included 7,757 males, 9,124 females, and 21 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 40 deaths announced on Monday were 24 males and 16 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 39 had a history of chronic disease, and 24 had not received a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 416 imported cases included 258 males and 158 females, ranging in age from under five to their 70s. Of the 1,634 passengers who arrived from China on Jan. 7, 1,406 tested negative for COVID, while 228 tested positive, representing 14%.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 9,072,505 cases, of which 9,029,419 were local and 43,032 were imported. So far, 15,582 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 19 deaths reported among imported cases.