Taipei ranked 13th best city in Asia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei has been ranked 13th in a list of the best cities of Asia by Resonance Consultancy, which included an image of Taiwan's flag next to its listing for Taipei.

Last week, Resonance Consultancy released a graphic titled "Asia's Best Cities 2023" as part of its "2023 World's Best Cities" report. The city rankings are based on the six criteria of place, product, programming, people, prosperity, and promotion.

Although Taipei ranked 61st out of 100 countries on the list, it ranked much higher in Asia at 13th. In first place in the world was London, while Tokyo was ranked fourth overall and first in Asia.

Right behind Tokyo in Asia, was Dubai (5th in world), followed by Singapore (9th), Hong Kong (16th), Istanbul (20th), Seoul (26th), Doha (27th), Abu Dhabi (28th), Osaka (29th), Bangkok (30th), and Tel Aviv (59th). A graphic created to highlight the Asian cities in the report displayed the Taiwan flag next to the name "Taipei."

In its entry for Taipei, Resonance listed the city's highlights as restaurants and shopping and its headline for the metropolis read "A stealthy Asian capital ascends rapidly while China looms." The company pointed out that this is the second time that Taiwan's capital has made the Top 100 and wrote that it has risen in the worldwide psyche as "the Asian Kyiv" amid "China's saber-rattling."

Resonance described Taipei as an "underappreciated city" that is a "joy to explore" given its low crime rate, affordability, and No. 8-ranked restaurants in the world. It observed that the xiaolongbao at Din Tai Fung have drawn much acclaim as the best in the world.

The consulting firm noted that Taipei is ranked No. 13 in the world for shopping, with popular areas such as Ximending and Guang Hua Digital Plaza. It asserted that Taipei's "sense of livability" is enhanced by its mass transit system, including the new MRT Circular Line.

Taipei was also lauded for its "casual affluence," which is evidenced by its top 25 ranking for prosperity and status as having the 17th-highest number of Global 500 companies.



(BestCities.org image)