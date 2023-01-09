Dialysis Market Size Growth Future Plans And Forecast To 2030

Report Ocean launched a new market research file on the Dialysis Market for the forecast length 2022 to 2030.

The global dialysis market was valued at $91,205.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $129,756.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. This market growth is attributed to surge in incidences of kidney related diseases and problems associated with kidney transplants as kidney transplantation involves a major surgery, a donor match, and a lifetime regime of immunosuppressant medications to prevent body refutation against the organ. In addition, rise in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension are projected to further supplement the global dialysis market growth. Conversely, rise in complications related to dialysis treatment such as infections, hypotension, fluid overload, and access point bleeding are anticipated to obstruct the growth of the market in the coming years.

Similarly, reimbursement policy concerns in emerging nations impedes the growth of the market, as reimbursement for dialysis varies widely in terms of amount & duration between these countries and does not necessarily cover real treatment costs, further discouraging patients and physicians for considering the policy usage. On the other hand, shift in preference of patients toward home hemodialysis (HHD), owing to its effective and patient-centered approach and surge in market strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, product development, and innovation by key players are expected to offer profitable opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2021 to 2028, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

? An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the dialysis market is provided.

? An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

– Baxter International Inc.

– Nipro Corporation

– B Braun Melsungen Ag

– Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

– Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

– Angiodynamics Inc.

– Asahi Kasei Corp.

– Davita

– Diaverum Deutschland Gmbh.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o Hemodialysis

? Conventional Hemodialysis

? Short Daily Hemodialysis

? Nocturnal Hemodialysis

o Peritoneal Dialysis

? Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

? Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

By Products and Services

o Equipment

? Dialysis Machines

? Water Treatment Systems

? Others Dialysis Equipment

o Consumables

? Dialyzers

? Catheters

? Other Dialysis Consumables

o Dialysis Drugs

o Services

By End User

o In-center Dialysis

o Home Dialysis

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Taiwan

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

