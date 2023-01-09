Engineer dies after crashing scooter into New Taipei MRT sign pole

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An engineer died on Sunday night (Jan. 8) after his scooter struck a pole in front of an MRT entrance in New Taipei City.

At around 11 p.m., a 34-year-old engineer surnamed Lee (李) was seen riding his scooter along Xinzhuang Zhongzheng Road heading in the direction of New Taipei City's Sanchong District. For unknown reasons, his vehicle drifted to the right and struck an MRT sign pole, causing Lee to sustain serious head injuries, and he was later declared dead after being rushed to a hospital, reported UDN.

Lee reportedly was on vacation and had decided to ride his scooter from his residence in Taipei City's Wanhua District to visit friends in the Huilong area of Taoyuan City. The accident occurred as he passed through New Taipei City's Xinzhuang District on his way home.



(New Taipei City Police Department photo)

Surveillance camera footage captured from nearby cameras just prior to the accident showed that he was riding straight ahead. There were not many cars on the road at the time and his scooter did not collide with any other vehicles.

A motorist who was trailing him told the news agency that Lee had been riding straight before suddenly swerving to the right and hitting the pole in front of Exit 3 of the Fu Jen MRT station. When paramedics arrived on the scene, Lee had lost all vital signs, and they began to immediately commence CPR.



(New Taipei City Police Department photo)

Paramedics rushed him by ambulance to Far Eastern Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors were unable to resuscitate him, and he was declared dead at 12:49 a.m. on Monday morning (Jan. 9).

Doctors did not detect the presence of alcohol in Lee's blood, while the cause of the accident is currently under investigation.