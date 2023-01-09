Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past banged-up Suns 112-98

PHOENIX (AP) — Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell both scored 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away late to beat the banged-up Phoenix Suns 112-98 on Sunday night.

The Cavaliers won for the fourth time in five games. It's the second time this week the Cavs have topped the Suns after beating them 90-88 on Wednesday.

Struggling Phoenix — playing without their All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker — has dropped six in a row and nine of 10. The Suns now have a 20-21 record, which is the first time they have been under .500 all season.

The offensively challenged Suns failed to top 100 points for a fourth straight game.

The Cavaliers took an 80-79 lead into the final quarter. Garland hit a 3-pointer and Evan Mobley made a jumper to start the fourth, pushing their advantage to six points. That was part of a 17-2 run that took any drama out of the final minutes.

All five Cleveland starters scored in double figures along with Caris LeVert, who added 13 points off the bench.

Duane Washington led the Suns with 25 points off the bench. Mikal Bridges scored 15 and Deandre Ayton added 14. Ayton appeared to tweak his ankle late in the game and gingerly walked off the court.

Cleveland used a 14-0 run to take a 35-26 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Cavs led 57-54 at the break after shooting 60% from the field.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Mitchell returned to the lineup after missing Friday's game against the Nuggets. ... Garland was dealing with a sprained right thumb but still played. ,,, Shot 57.7% from the field.

Suns: Paul (hip), Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and forward Cam Johnson (knee) were out. ... Made 8 of 12 3-pointers (66.7%) in the first half. ... Hosted their 47th straight sellout crowd.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Utah on Tuesday.

Suns: At Golden State on Tuesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports