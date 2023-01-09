DHL Express expands footprint in Laos with new Vientiane service point

Located in Xaysettha District in the capital city Vientiane, the new service point aims to boost convenience for customers in shipment delivery and collection

This is also the second service point opened within one year, with the first added in Xiengkhaung in January 2022

DHL plans to launch five more service points in the next two years, bringing the total number to 10 across the country

DHL Express opens new service point in Xaysettha District in Vientiane

VIENTIANE, LAOS - Media OutReach - 9 January 2023 - DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, has expanded its presence in Laos with a new service point in the Xaysettha district of Vientiane. The service point caters to a growing need for outbound shipping, enabling customers to conveniently send and collect documents and parcels to any destination outside of Laos. It is also the second addition in 12 months, with the other service point opened in January in Xiengkhaung. There are currently five service points across Laos."As the only landlocked country in Southeast Asia, Laos is looking to improve its connectivity to bolster trade. In recent years, we have also seen international shipping activities continue to thrive in Vientiane due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic. With this new service point in the Xaysettha district, we hope to be a reliable provider of choice for our customers by offering more convenient and secure shipping options to more residents and businesses," said Mark Ong, Country Manager for Laos, DHL Express.The latest service point is strategically located in the Phonthan Zone of Xaysettha district, closer to customers, including expatriates and businesses residing in the nearby Saphanthongkang village zone. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the e-commerce industry has similarly gained a foothold in Laos, with an increase in international shipping demand, the U.S. lane being the most popular.Laos recorded a trade surplus of $1 billion in 2021 , indicating a huge potential for cross-border trade and e-commerce. The landlocked country has been looking to boost trade and connectivity by proactively establishing stronger trade links with other economies. This includes the signing of trade and bilateral agreements over the years. Most recently, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership – of which Laos is a member – took effect in January 2022.Established in 1995 in Laos, DHL Express was the first to provide express international delivery services for both businesses and individual customers. Over the years, DHL Express has been a critical connector for customers and expanded its presence to better support customers, even throughout the pandemic. In addition to the current five service points, DHL Express plans to set up three in 2023 and two in 2024 across the country.Hashtag: #DHLExpress #Vientiane #crossbordertrade #serviceexcellence

