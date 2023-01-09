Taiwan tracks 57 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 57 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (Jan. 8) and 6 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 9).

Of the 57 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 28 were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Of those 28, six Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter planes, two Chengdu J-10 jet fighters, two Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drones were monitored crossing the Taiwan Strait median line.

Meanwhile, 12 Shenyang J-16 fighter jets either crossed the median line or were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ. One KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft was also spotted in the southwest corner of the identification zone.

In addition, two Xian H-6 bombers and one Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone flew along the south in the southwest and southeast sectors of the ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 157 military aircraft and 30 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 28 out of 57 PLA aircraft. (MND image)