Bolsonaro backers sack Brazil presidential palace, Congress, Supreme Court

Supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday, in a grim echo of the U.S. Capitol invasion two years ago by fans of former President Donald Trump.

Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in an October election, announced a federal security intervention in Brasilia lasting until Jan. 31 after capital security forces were initially overwhelmed by the invaders.

Lula, who was only inaugurated on Jan. 1, blamed Bolsonaro for inflaming his supporters after a campaign of baseless allegations about potential election fraud following the end of his rule marked by divisive nationalist populism.

The president's allies also raised questions about how public security forces in the capital Brasilia were so unprepared and easily overwhelmed by rioters who had been planning on social media for days to gather for weekend demonstrations.

"These vandals, who we could call ... fanatical fascists, did what has never been done in the history of this country," said Lula in a press conference during an official trip to Sao Paulo state. "All these people who did this will be found and they will be punished."

The capital invaders left a trail of destruction in their wake, throwing furniture through the smashed windows of the presidential palace, flooding parts of Congress with a sprinkler system and ransacking ceremonial rooms in the Supreme Court.

The sight of thousands of yellow-and-green clad protesters running riot in the capital capped months of tension following the Oct. 30 vote.

Bolsonaro, an acolyte of Trump's who has yet to concede defeat, peddled the false claim that Brazil's electronic voting system was prone to fraud, spawning a violent movement of election deniers.

"This genocidist ... is encouraging this via social media from Miami," Lula said, referring to Bolsonaro. "Everybody knows there are various speeches of the ex-president encouraging this."

Bolsonaro was silent for nearly six hours about the chaos in Brasilia before posting on Twitter that he "repudiates" Lula's accusations against him.

The former president, who has rarely spoken in public since losing the election, also said peaceful demonstrations are part of democracy but invading and damaging public buildings "crosses the line." He flew to Florida 48 hours before the end of his mandate and was absent from Lula's inauguration.

The violence in Brasilia could amplify the legal risks Bolsonaro faces. It also presents a headache for U.S authorities as they debate how to handle his stay in Florida. Prominent Democratic lawmakers said the United States could no longer grant Bolsonaro "refuge" in the country.

The Bolsonaro family lawyer, Frederick Wassef, did not respond to a request for comment.

By 6:30 p.m. local time (2130 GMT), some three hours after initial reports of the invasion, security forces had managed to retake the capital's most iconic three buildings.

Brasilia Governor Ibaneis Rocha, a longtime Bolsonaro ally facing tough questions after Sunday's security lapses, said on Twitter more than 400 people had been arrested and authorities were working to identify more.

The invasions were condemned by leaders around the world.

U.S. President Joe Biden called the events an "assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power," adding that Brazil's democratic institutions had full U.S. support.

"Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter. "We join Lula in urging an immediate end to these actions."

Far from the capital, Brazilian industries were on alert for a fresh round of unrest from Bolsonaro supporters, whose post-election highway blockades have disrupted grains shipments and meatpacking operations in recent months.

State-run oil company Petrobras stepped up security at its refineries, in a cautionary measure after attack threats against assets including Brazil's biggest fuel plant, three company officials said, declining to be named as information is private.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the company is formally known, said in a statement that all its assets and refineries are operating normally.

Analysts warned the unrest could trigger more volatility in Brazil's financial markets, which have swung sharply in recent weeks on doubts about how Lula will reconcile big spending promises with stretched public finances.

Global leaders condemn assault on Brazilian government buildings

JUDGES DENOUNCE "TERRORISTS"

The Supreme Court, whose crusading Justice Alexandre de Moraes has been a thorn in the side of Bolsonaro and his supporters, was ransacked by the invaders, according to images from social media showed protesters clubbing security cameras and shattering the windows of the modernist building.

Both Moraes and the court's Chief Justice Rosa Weber vowed punishment for the "terrorists" who had attacked the country's democratic institutions. The heads of both houses of Congress denounced the attacks publicly and moved up plans to fly back to the capital, according to people familiar with the matter.

Rocha, the Brasilia governor, said he had fired his top security official, Anderson Torres, previously Bolsonaro's justice minister. The solicitor general's office said it had filed a request for the arrest of Torres.

Torres told website UOL he was with his family on holiday in the United States and had not met with Bolsonaro. UOL reported he was in Orlando, where Bolsonaro is now staying.

"Vandalism and ransacking will be combatted with the rigor of the law," Anderson tweeted on Sunday afternoon, adding he had directed police in the capital to restore order urgently.

On Saturday, with rumors of a confrontation brewing in Brasilia, Justice Minister Flávio Dino authorized the deployment of the National Public Security Force. On Sunday, he wrote on Twitter, "this absurd attempt to impose the will by force will not prevail."

In Washington in 2021, Trump supporters attacked police, broke through barricades and stormed the Capitol in a failed effort to prevent congressional certification of Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Trump, who has announced a third bid for the presidency, in 2024, had pressured his vice president, Mike Pence, not to certify the vote, and he continues to claim falsely that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread fraud.

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial."

U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN

"We condemn the attacks on Brazil's Presidency, Congress, and Supreme Court today. Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable. We join @lulaoficial in urging an immediate end to these actions."

U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"I condemn today's assault on Brazil's democratic institutions. The will of the Brazilian people and the country's institutions must be respected. I am confident that it will be so. Brazil is a great democratic country."

MEXICAN PRESIDENT ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR

"The coup attempt by the Brazilian conservatives urged on by the leadership of oligarchic power, their spokespersons and fanatics, is reprehensible and undemocratic. Lula is not alone, he has the support of the progressive forces of his country, Mexico, the American continent and the world."

WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR JAKE SULLIVAN

"The United States condemns any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil. President Biden is following the situation closely and our support for Brazil's democratic institutions is unwavering. Brazil's democracy will not be shaken by violence."

ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES SECRETARY GENERAL LUIS ALMAGRO

"We condemn the attack on the institutions in Brasilia, which constitutes a reprehensible action and a direct attack on democracy. These actions are inexcusable and fascist in nature."

EUROPEAN UNION FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF JOSEP BORRELL

"Appalled by the acts of violence and illegal occupation of Brasilia's government quarter by violent extremists today. Full support to Lula and his government, to Congress and to the Federal Supreme Court. Brazilian democracy will prevail over violence and extremism."

PORTUGAL'S FOREIGN MINISTER JOAO GOMES CRAVINHO

"Without a doubt, former president Bolsonaro has responsibility. His voice is heard by these anti-democratic demonstrators. It would be very important if he had a message of condemnation in the face of the disorder that is currently happening in Brasilia."

CHILEAN PRESIDENT GABRIEL BORIC

"The Brazilian government has our full support in the face of this cowardly and vile attack on democracy."

COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT GUSTAVO PETRO

"All my solidarity to @LulaOficial and the people of Brazil. Fascism has decided to stage a coup. ... It is urgent for the OAS (Organization of American States) to meet if it wants to continue to live as an institution."

ARGENTINE PRESIDENT ALBERTO FERNANDEZ

"I want to express my rejection of what is happening in Brasilia. Mine and the Argentine people's unconditional support for @LulaOficial in the face of this attempted coup he is facing."

U.S. HOUSE MINORITY LEADER HAKEEM JEFFRIES

"The violent attack on the heart of the Brazilian government by right-wing extremists is a sad but familiar sight. We stand with the people of Brazil and democracy."

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

"The will of the Brazilian people and the democratic institutions must be respected! President @LulaOficial can count on France's unwavering support."

UNITED KINGDOM FOREIGN SECRETARY JAMES CLEVERLY

"The violent attempts to undermine democracy in Brazil are unjustifiable. President @LulaOficial and the government of Brazil have the full support of the UK."

VENEZUELAN PRESIDENT NICOLAS MADURO

"We categorically reject the violence generated by Bolsonaro's neo-fascist groups which have assaulted Brazil's democratic institutions. Our support for @LulaOficial and the Brazilian people who will surely mobilize in defense of peace and their president."

URUGUAY'S FOREIGN MINISTRY

"Uruguay condemns the episodes of violence against the institutions in Brazil and calls for respect for the rule of law, democracy and its government."

PERU'S FOREIGN MINISTRY

"The government of Peru energetically condemns the assault on the headquarters of congress, the presidency and the supreme court of Brazil and any attempt to disregard the legitimacy of the October 2022 elections. Our solidarity with President Lula and Brazilian democracy."

ECUADOREAN PRESIDENT GUILLERMO LASSO

"I condemn the actions of disrespect and vandalism perpetrated against democratic institutions in Brasilia, they attack democratic order and citizen security. I express my and my government's backing for the legal regime of @LulaOficial."

BOLIVIAN PRESIDENT LUIS ARCE

"We strongly condemn the assault on the Brazilian Congress, Palace and Supreme Court by anti-democratic groups. Fascists will always seek to take by force what they failed to achieve at the ballot box. Our solidarity with the Brazilian people and the president @LulaOficial."

PARAGUAYAN PRESIDENT MARITO ABDO

"We are concerned about what is happening in Brazil. The path should always be respect for institutions, democracy, freedom and non-violence."

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE JOAQUIN CASTRO

"Bolsonaro should not be in Florida. The United States should not be a refuge for this authoritarian who has inspired domestic terrorism in Brazil. He should be sent back to Brazil."

EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT ROBERTA METSOLA

"Deeply concerned about what is happening at Brazil. Democracy must always be respected. The European Parliament is on the side of the Lula government and all legitimate and democratically elected institutions."

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI

"What is happening in Brazil cannot leave us indifferent. The images of the irruption into institutional offices are unacceptable and incompatible with any form of democratic dissent. A return to normality is urgently needed and we express solidarity with Brazilian institutions.

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ

"All my support to President @LulaOficial and to the free and democratically elected institutions of the Brazilian people. We categorically condemn the assault on the Brazilian Congress and make a call for the immediate return to democratic normality."

CUBAN PRESIDENT MIGUEL DIAZ-CANEL

"We energetically condemn the violent and undemocratic acts in Brazil aimed at creating chaos and disrespecting the popular will which resulted in the election of President Lula."

COSTA RICAN PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

"The Government of Costa Rica regrets the attack on democracy in Brazil and calls for respect for the constitutional order of that country. We support the President @LulaOficial."

(Compiled by Julia Symmes Cobb and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Paul Simao, Daniel Wallis and Diane Craft)