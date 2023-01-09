Jensen scores 19, No. 25 Creighton women rout Marquette

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 19 points and No. 25 Creighton defeated Marquette 68-42 on Sunday after holding the Golden Eagles to 14 points in the first half.

Creighton rolled to a 20-6 lead through one quarter and led 35-14 at halftime. Marquette shot 24% in the first half, making seven field goals in 29 attempts. Meanwhile, Creighton shot 52% and made the only free throw attempted in the first half.

Chloe Marotta scored 20 points for Marquette and Jordan King added 13. Only four players scored for the Golden Eagles (10-6, 3-4 Big East).

Jensen made 9 of 14 shots and added three rebounds and five assists. Morgan Maly had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Emma Ronsiek scored 10 for the Bluejays (10-5, 4-3) who had lost four of their last five games.

Creighton shot 54% for the game at made 2 of 5 free throws. Marquette shot 33% and was 2-for-2 from the line. Creighton had the advantage in points in the paint (36-20) and bench points (20-5).

Creighton hosts Seton Hall on Wednesday, then plays at Butler on Saturday.

Marquette, which has lost four of its last five, hosts Providence on Saturday.

