Horton scores 21 as UCF beats SMU 85-53

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ithiel Horton scored 21 points as UCF beat SMU 85-53 on Sunday.

Horton was 7-of-14 shooting, including 4 for 9 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Knights (12-4, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Taylor Hendricks scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (1 for 3 from distance), and added eight rebounds. Tyem Freeman recorded 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line.

The Mustangs (6-10, 1-2) were led in scoring by Ricardo Wright, who finished with 13 points. Efe Odigie added 11 points for SMU. In addition, Keon Ambrose-Hylton finished with nine points.

UCF took the lead with 16:16 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 34-25 at halftime, with Horton racking up 12 points. UCF extended its lead to 66-39 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Freeman scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. UCF hosts Memphis and SMU hosts Tulane.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.