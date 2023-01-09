No. 10 NC State beats Virginia, snaps 2-game home skid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jada Boyd scored 13 points and No. 10 North Carolina State snapped a two-game home losing streak by beating Virginia 87-62 on Sunday.

Camille Hobby and Mimi Collins both had 12 points, and Diamond Johnson and River Baldwin added 10 points apiece. Jakia Brown-Turner and Madison Hayes each finished with nine as the Wolfpack shot 57.4% from the field.

Camryn Taylor scored 16 points, Taylor Valladay had 13 and Sam Brunelle 12 for Virginia (13-3, 2-3), which dropped a game to a top-10 team for the second time in four days after losing Thursday at No. 9 Virginia Tech.

Virginia guard Mir McLean, the team’s scoring leader, was taken off the court on a stretcher after falling with an apparent right leg injury with 4:18 remaining in the third quarter. She had three points with 1-for-9 shooting from the field as her streak of nine games in a row with a double-figure scoring ended. The Cavaliers trailed 56-41 at the time.

N.C. State lost home matchups with Duke and Boston College sandwiched around a two-point victory at Syracuse.

Hayes scored eight points in the first three minutes of the third quarter as the Wolfpack made it clear they wouldn’t allow a comeback.

Virginia hadn’t given up more than 74 points all season, and the Wolfpack eclipsed that mark with more than six minutes remaining.

N.C. State had a 25-15 lead less than a minute into the second quarter. The Wolfpack’s 41-30 halftime edge was highlighted by 58.6% shooting from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers dropped to 0-3 in ACC road games and this proved to be the most difficult assignment of the season. Even solid stretches of offensive rebounding (16 boards) weren’t enough to overcome 32.9% shooting from the field.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack are likely to fall out of the top 10, but at least some confidence returned. It was Johnson’s second game back after sitting out with an injury and the Wolfpack, despite committing 16 turnovers, seemed to be in a much better flow.

TIP-INS

N.C. State now leads the all-time series 41-40, winning six in a row. … N.C. State’s 1997-98 team, which produced the program’s only Final Four appearance, was honored in a halftime ceremony to celebrate the 25th anniversary of that achievement under longtime coach Kay Yow.

UP NEXT

Virginia: Hosts No. 22 North Carolina on Thursday to begin a three-game homestand.

N.C. State: Thursday at Florida State.