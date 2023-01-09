Holy Cross knocks off Loyola (MD) 63-55

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Will Batchelder had 21 points in Holy Cross' 63-55 victory against Loyola (MD) on Sunday.

Batchelder was 8 of 12 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Crusaders (6-11, 3-1 Patriot League). Gerrale Gates added 15 points while finishing 7 of 15 from the floor, and he also had eight rebounds and three steals. Joe Octave was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Chris Kuzemka finished with 14 points for the Greyhounds (5-12, 0-4). Loyola also got 13 points and 12 rebounds from Golden Dike. In addition, Kenny Jones finished with 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Holy Cross visits Lehigh and Loyola (MD) travels to play Bucknell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.