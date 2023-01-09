Flanagan scores 16, Wichita State tops South Florida 70-66

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Melvion Flanagan scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Wichita State over South Florida 70-66 on Sunday.

Flanagan was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Shockers (8-8, 1-3 American Athletic Conference). Kenny Pohto scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists. James Rojas shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Russel Tchewa finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls (7-9, 0-3). South Florida also got 16 points and four assists from Tyler Harris. Sam Hines Jr. also had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Pohto scored six points in the first half and Wichita State went into the break trailing 34-28. Wichita State trailed by 12 points in the second half but went on a 7-0 run to narrow the gap to 54-49 with 7:47 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory

NEXT UP

Wichita State's next game is Saturday against Tulsa at home, and South Florida visits Houston on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.