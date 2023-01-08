All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 39 31 4 4 66 149 87 19-0-3 12-4-1 6-3-2 Toronto 40 24 9 7 55 135 106 14-3-4 10-6-3 6-1-1 Tampa Bay 38 24 13 1 49 133 112 15-4-1 9-9-0 8-5-0 Buffalo 37 20 15 2 42 149 127 9-8-2 11-7-0 6-7-1 Florida 40 18 18 4 40 132 136 10-6-3 8-12-1 6-3-1 Detroit 38 16 15 7 39 114 129 9-8-3 7-7-4 4-8-2 Ottawa 39 18 18 3 39 120 124 11-9-1 7-9-2 6-5-0 Montreal 40 16 21 3 35 109 152 8-10-0 8-11-3 3-6-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 40 25 8 7 57 127 108 12-4-1 13-4-6 10-2-1 New Jersey 40 25 12 3 53 136 106 11-10-2 14-2-1 7-5-2 N.Y. Rangers 41 22 12 7 51 134 113 9-7-4 13-5-3 5-6-1 Washington 42 22 14 6 50 139 118 12-6-3 10-8-3 5-2-1 N.Y. Islanders 41 22 17 2 46 129 114 12-6-0 10-11-2 9-4-0 Pittsburgh 38 19 13 6 44 124 116 10-4-4 9-9-2 5-3-2 Philadelphia 39 15 17 7 37 108 127 8-9-1 7-8-6 4-7-4 Columbus 38 12 24 2 26 100 151 10-12-1 2-12-1 4-8-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 40 23 11 6 52 139 109 11-4-3 12-7-3 8-2-3 Winnipeg 39 25 13 1 51 126 99 15-6-0 10-7-1 11-3-0 Minnesota 38 22 13 3 47 126 109 12-7-1 10-6-2 7-3-0 Colorado 38 20 15 3 43 112 110 9-7-3 11-8-0 8-3-1 Nashville 38 18 14 6 42 108 115 9-6-3 9-8-3 4-5-3 St. Louis 40 19 18 3 41 129 148 7-8-2 12-10-1 4-5-1 Arizona 38 13 20 5 31 107 141 7-3-2 6-17-3 1-3-2 Chicago 38 9 25 4 22 82 141 6-14-2 3-11-2 1-9-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 42 27 13 2 56 140 120 12-10-0 15-3-2 5-6-2 Los Angeles 43 23 14 6 52 142 146 12-7-2 11-7-4 7-4-2 Seattle 38 22 12 4 48 139 122 10-8-2 12-4-2 8-4-2 Calgary 40 19 14 7 45 126 120 12-7-2 7-7-5 8-3-2 Edmonton 41 21 17 3 45 144 138 10-11-2 11-6-1 5-5-0 Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 131 149 8-10-1 9-8-2 10-3-0 San Jose 41 12 21 8 32 126 155 4-11-6 8-10-2 2-6-6 Anaheim 40 12 24 4 28 95 162 8-10-1 4-14-3 6-5-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Columbus 4, Carolina 3, SO

Montreal 5, St. Louis 4

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Buffalo 6, Minnesota 5, OT

Seattle 8, Ottawa 4

Los Angeles 5, Vegas 1

Colorado 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Boston 4, San Jose 2

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.