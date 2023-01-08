All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|39
|31
|4
|4
|66
|149
|87
|19-0-3
|12-4-1
|6-3-2
|Toronto
|40
|24
|9
|7
|55
|135
|106
|14-3-4
|10-6-3
|6-1-1
|Tampa Bay
|38
|24
|13
|1
|49
|133
|112
|15-4-1
|9-9-0
|8-5-0
|Buffalo
|37
|20
|15
|2
|42
|149
|127
|9-8-2
|11-7-0
|6-7-1
|Florida
|40
|18
|18
|4
|40
|132
|136
|10-6-3
|8-12-1
|6-3-1
|Detroit
|38
|16
|15
|7
|39
|114
|129
|9-8-3
|7-7-4
|4-8-2
|Ottawa
|39
|18
|18
|3
|39
|120
|124
|11-9-1
|7-9-2
|6-5-0
|Montreal
|40
|16
|21
|3
|35
|109
|152
|8-10-0
|8-11-3
|3-6-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|40
|25
|8
|7
|57
|127
|108
|12-4-1
|13-4-6
|10-2-1
|New Jersey
|40
|25
|12
|3
|53
|136
|106
|11-10-2
|14-2-1
|7-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|22
|12
|7
|51
|134
|113
|9-7-4
|13-5-3
|5-6-1
|Washington
|42
|22
|14
|6
|50
|139
|118
|12-6-3
|10-8-3
|5-2-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|22
|17
|2
|46
|129
|114
|12-6-0
|10-11-2
|9-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|38
|19
|13
|6
|44
|124
|116
|10-4-4
|9-9-2
|5-3-2
|Philadelphia
|39
|15
|17
|7
|37
|108
|127
|8-9-1
|7-8-6
|4-7-4
|Columbus
|38
|12
|24
|2
|26
|100
|151
|10-12-1
|2-12-1
|4-8-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|40
|23
|11
|6
|52
|139
|109
|11-4-3
|12-7-3
|8-2-3
|Winnipeg
|39
|25
|13
|1
|51
|126
|99
|15-6-0
|10-7-1
|11-3-0
|Minnesota
|38
|22
|13
|3
|47
|126
|109
|12-7-1
|10-6-2
|7-3-0
|Colorado
|38
|20
|15
|3
|43
|112
|110
|9-7-3
|11-8-0
|8-3-1
|Nashville
|38
|18
|14
|6
|42
|108
|115
|9-6-3
|9-8-3
|4-5-3
|St. Louis
|40
|19
|18
|3
|41
|129
|148
|7-8-2
|12-10-1
|4-5-1
|Arizona
|38
|13
|20
|5
|31
|107
|141
|7-3-2
|6-17-3
|1-3-2
|Chicago
|38
|9
|25
|4
|22
|82
|141
|6-14-2
|3-11-2
|1-9-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|42
|27
|13
|2
|56
|140
|120
|12-10-0
|15-3-2
|5-6-2
|Los Angeles
|43
|23
|14
|6
|52
|142
|146
|12-7-2
|11-7-4
|7-4-2
|Seattle
|38
|22
|12
|4
|48
|139
|122
|10-8-2
|12-4-2
|8-4-2
|Calgary
|40
|19
|14
|7
|45
|126
|120
|12-7-2
|7-7-5
|8-3-2
|Edmonton
|41
|21
|17
|3
|45
|144
|138
|10-11-2
|11-6-1
|5-5-0
|Vancouver
|38
|17
|18
|3
|37
|131
|149
|8-10-1
|9-8-2
|10-3-0
|San Jose
|41
|12
|21
|8
|32
|126
|155
|4-11-6
|8-10-2
|2-6-6
|Anaheim
|40
|12
|24
|4
|28
|95
|162
|8-10-1
|4-14-3
|6-5-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Columbus 4, Carolina 3, SO
Montreal 5, St. Louis 4
Toronto 4, Detroit 1
Buffalo 6, Minnesota 5, OT
Seattle 8, Ottawa 4
Los Angeles 5, Vegas 1
Colorado 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Boston 4, San Jose 2
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.