Police: Person kills 4, then himself, in North Carolina home

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Five people were found dead in a North Carolina home after one of them apparently killed the other four and then took their own life, police said.

High Point police said in a news release that officers found the bodies of two adults and three minors in the home on Saturday. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities didn't say how they died, but the news release said the killings were being investigated as a “murder-suicide.” Investigators said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Officers were called to the scene after a man and woman ran from the house screaming, according to the news release. Investigators said they encountered the two people asking for help when they arrived. Police Capt. Matt Truitt told the Greensboro News & Record that the two who fled the home were not harmed.

Police forced entry into the home and found the victims, according to the news release. Neither identities nor ages of those killed were immediately released.

The killings happened in a residential neighborhood of tidy one- and two-story homes northeast of downtown High Point. The area that lies southwest of Greensboro is also about 85 miles (137 km) west of Raleigh.