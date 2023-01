AP Photos: Highlights of Mikaela Shiffrin's career

FILE - First placed United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, center, celebrates with second placed Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, left, and third placed Switzerland... FILE - First placed United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, center, celebrates with second placed Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, left, and third placed Switzerland's Wendy Holdener on the podium of an Alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Semmering, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Mikaela Shiffrin has matched Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup skiing record with her 82nd win at the women's World Cup giant slalom race, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta, File)