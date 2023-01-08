State media: Apartment building collapse in Egypt kills 3

CAIRO (AP) — At least three people on Sunday were killed when an apartment building collapsed in southern Egypt, state-run media reported.

Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and a lack of maintenance are widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.

The state-run Al-Ahram daily said rescue teams recovered three bodies from under the rubble of a five-story building in Assiut province, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) south of the capital Cairo.

Two other people were injured in the collapse and taken to hospital, the report added.

Local authorities said they evacuated surrounding buildings, and dispatched bulldozers and other equipment to clear and secure the site.

By Sunday afternoon, rescue teams were still searching for possible survivors under the rubble of the building.

The collapse in Assiut came a day after the roof of a building in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria caved in, leaving two people dead and one injured.

The government has tried to crack down on illegal building in recent years after decades of lax enforcement.