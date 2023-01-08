2023 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival to kick off Feb. 5

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival will take place on Feb. 5 and Feb. 11, which will see hundreds of flying lanterns dotting the night skies.

The traditional folk custom of launching sky lanterns in Pingxi has morphed into a world-famous annual festival, and this year will be the 24th iteration of the event.

People can write their wishes on the lanterns, and then launch them into the sky.

Hundreds of lanterns will be set off into the night sky in groups at the Shifen Sky Lantern Square from 6-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 and at Pingxi Junior High School also from 6-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, according to a report.

In 2018, the Pingxi Lantern Festival was voted "the most recommended cultural activity for international travelers" by TripAdvisor, according to Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau. The festival was also recommended by Reader's Digest as "one of the 40 experiences to be completed before the age of 40," the bureau said.



(New Taipei City Government photo)