Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

2023 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival to kick off Feb. 5

The traditional folk custom of launching sky lanterns in Pingxi has morphed into a world-famous annual festival

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/08 20:57
(New Taipei City Government photo) 

(New Taipei City Government photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival will take place on Feb. 5 and Feb. 11, which will see hundreds of flying lanterns dotting the night skies.

The traditional folk custom of launching sky lanterns in Pingxi has morphed into a world-famous annual festival, and this year will be the 24th iteration of the event.

People can write their wishes on the lanterns, and then launch them into the sky.

Hundreds of lanterns will be set off into the night sky in groups at the Shifen Sky Lantern Square from 6-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 and at Pingxi Junior High School also from 6-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, according to a report.

In 2018, the Pingxi Lantern Festival was voted "the most recommended cultural activity for international travelers" by TripAdvisor, according to Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau. The festival was also recommended by Reader's Digest as "one of the 40 experiences to be completed before the age of 40," the bureau said.

2023 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival to kick off Feb. 5
(New Taipei City Government photo)

Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival
Shifen Sky Lantern Square
Pingxi Junior High School

RELATED ARTICLES

2022 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival to kick off Feb. 12
2022 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival to kick off Feb. 12
2022/01/25 19:11
New Taipei’s Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival postponed
New Taipei’s Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival postponed
2021/01/19 21:03
New Taipei City Government seeks title sponsor for 2021 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival
New Taipei City Government seeks title sponsor for 2021 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival
2021/01/11 15:56
Shuttle bus services announced for 2020 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival in New Taipei
Shuttle bus services announced for 2020 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival in New Taipei
2020/01/15 16:05
Pingxi's sky lantern festival unique to Taiwan
Pingxi's sky lantern festival unique to Taiwan
2020/01/08 15:22