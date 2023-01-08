Alexa
Police arrest 4 suspects for murder of migrant worker in southern Taiwan

Suspects arrested Saturday in connection to death of Vietnamese man in Pingtung County

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/08 20:39
Police arrest a suspect in Taichung, Jan. 7.

Police arrest a suspect in Taichung, Jan. 7. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police arrested four suspects on Saturday (Jan. 7) in relation to the murder of a Vietnamese migrant whose body was found on Friday (Jan. 6).

Police announced on Sunday (Jan. 8) that three adults and one minor were arrested in connection to the case. Police in Kaohsiung and Taichung assisted in tracking and apprehending the suspects, reported UDN.

Police in Pingtung’s Ligang Precinct launched a murder investigation and a hunt for suspects after a report early Friday morning that a dead body had been found in a rental property. The victim was a 31-year-old Vietnamese migrant worker surnamed Pham (范).

The suspects that were arrested include a 27-year-old man surnamed Lin (林), a 24-year-old man surnamed Wang (王), a 23-year-old woman surnamed Wang, and a minor. Lin and the minor were arrested in Taichung, while the couple surnamed Wang were arrested in Kaohsiung.

According to reports, a group of 10 migrant workers went to a bar in Pingtung’s Ligang Township on the evening of Thursday (Jan. 5). Seven of them, including the victim, Pham, left earlier than the other three.

The remaining three interacted with Lin and a group of his friends at the establishment. When they left the bar, Lin and his accomplices followed them to the residence where the crime occurred in Gaoshu Township.

It is unclear exactly why Lin and company stalked the migrant workers, but from reports, it seems they felt that the foreigners were making fun of them earlier at the bar.

UDN reported that several others at the residence fled when Lin and company arrived. When the intruders broke into the residence, they beat Pham to death with sticks and clubs.

Lin told police officers that they mistook Pham for another individual they encountered at the bar.
migrant workers
murder case
Pingtung County

