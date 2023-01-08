Laborer dies after workplace accident in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An industrial accident occurred in Kaohsiung Taiwan, resulting in the death of a construction worker on Sunday (Jan. 8).

A 55-year-old worker surnamed Zhang (張) fell to his death after a misstep on the scaffolding of a building under construction in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District. Zhang fell from the ninth floor of the building all the way to the second basement level, dying immediately upon impact, reported UDN.

Other workers at the construction site heard a loud crash and quickly realized what had happened. They immediately called 119, but there was nothing that paramedics could do.

Inspectors from the Ministry of Labor are reportedly investigating the worksite for violations of industrial safety regulations. Employees working at dangerous heights are always required to wear a safety harness in case of an accidental fall.