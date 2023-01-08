Alexa
Mass layoff at covid test kit factory leads to protests in China's Chongqing

Angry workers clashed with police at Zybio pharmaceutical factory in Chongqing's Dadukou District

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/08 17:43
Police gather outside Zybio pharmaceutical factory in Chongqing,China, Jan. 7. (Screengrab)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Protests erupted in China’s Chongching this weekend as the country softens its “zero-covid” policies, which led to mass layoffs at a pharmaceutical company.

On Saturday (Jan. 7), thousands of workers of Zybio Inc., a pharmaceutical company producing nucleic acid covid test kits, were abruptly informed of mass layoffs without any prior notice or consultation, reported UDN. Angry employees, many of whom did not receive their most recent wages, gathered in large numbers to protest in Dadukou District of Chongqing.

The workers destroyed company property at the factory and began to demolish large numbers of covid test kits and other products. Police were dispatched to control the swelling crowds, which led to clashes between the two sides. Videos of the protests have been shared on Weibo, Twitter and other social media.

Mass layoff at covid test kit factory leads to protests in China's ChongqingScreengrabs of video shared from Chongqing, Jan. 7.

As a result of drastically reducing the amount of regular covid testing required across the country, companies charged with providing covid test kits are being forced to suspend operations or layoff large numbers of employees.

Over the past two years, China’s industry for producing covid tests and PPE equipment has expanded significantly, as most of the country’s other industries have stalled. Experts have warned that Beijing's sudden turnabout on its “zero-covid” policy might have disastrous repercussions for this industry and create serious problems for the economy at large.
covid 19
Chongqing
Covid testing
China protests
zero Covid policy

