Lithuania national security and defense committee delegation to visit Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Lithuanian parliamentary delegation led by the National Security and Defense Committee Chair Laurynas Kasciunas and Taiwan friendship group Deputy Chair Dovile Sakaliene will visit Taiwan from Monday (Jan.9) to Saturday (Jan. 14).

In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) wrote that the nine-person delegation consists of parliamentarians from various parties. In addition to Kasciunas and Sakaliene, members include European Affairs Committee Deputy Chair Audronius Azubalis as well as Seimas members Eugenijus Sabutis, Edita Rudeliene, and Ieva Pakarklyte.

The group will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun (游錫堃), and National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄). It will also visit the Mainland Affairs Council, Ministry of the Interior, and Ministry of National Defense (NMD), as well as attend a banquet hosted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

The delegation will discuss issues such as the current political landscapes in Europe and across the Taiwan Strait, combined security threats, and national defense with the NMD’s security think tank.

According to an earlier report, Lithuanian Parliament Speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen was reportedly considering a trip to Taiwan this year after You Si-kun extended an invitation to Lithuania in July 2022. Her trip and relevant details have yet to be announced.