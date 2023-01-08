Young man killed in late night brawl at Taipei restaurant

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A brawl erupted at a restaurant in Taipei on Chang’an East Rd. early Sunday (Jan. 8) morning. One combatant, a 20-year-old man surnamed Huang (黃), was stabbed in the melee and died from his wounds.

A 20-year-old man surnamed Lin (林) was taken into custody by officers of Taipei’s Zhongshan precinct for stabbing Huang with a pocket knife. Huang was rushed to Mackay Memorial Hospital, but died from his wounds at 2:23 a.m., reported UDN.

Lin and his friends were eating at a restaurant and finished around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. As they were leaving, Huang and his friends instigated the altercation by confronting them in front of the business, reported LTN.



According to initial reports, Lin defended himself by stabbing Huang with his own pocket knife. Prior to Sunday's fight, the two men and their companions had previously fought at a KTV in Keelung on Friday (Jan. 6).

Huang, who lived in New Taipei’s Jinshan District, was alerted to Lin’s location Saturday night after Lin checked into the restaurant’s page on social media. Huang mobilized a group of friends who gathered knives and bats, and then drove from Jinshan to confront Lin at the restaurant in central Taipei.

Based on initial reports, Huang and his friends, armed with weapons, entered the restaurant to threaten Lin and his friends. Lin defended himself by grabbing a knife and stabbing Huang multiple times, reports ET Today.

After the altercation, Lin fled from the scene by car, but he was quickly pulled over and arrested by police officers. Lin initially denied involvement in the brawl, but had an obvious knife wound on his face.

Officers discovered four knives and illegal drugs inside Lin's vehicle, reported UDN. In total, twelve people were involved in the brawl, with six in each group. Huang’s accomplices have been charged with the crime of creating a public disturbance.