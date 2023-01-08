Harris scores 24 as CS Fullerton beats Hawaii 79-72 in OT

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Harris scored 24 points and Cal State Fullerton beat Hawaii 79-72 in overtime on Saturday night, snapping the Rainbow Warriors seven-game win streak.

Harris had two layups in an 8-0 run in overtime to send the Titans (9-7, 3-1 Big West Conference) to the win. He added five rebounds. Max Jones had 16 points and six rebounds. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. also scored 16.

Bernardo da Silva led the way for the Rainbow Warriors (12-4, 3-1) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Noel Coleman added 16 points and hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 60. Beon Riley had 11 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Up next for CSU Fullerton is a matchup Wednesday with UC Irvine on the road. Hawaii hosts Long Beach State on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.