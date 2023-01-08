Tipton scores 21 as Jacksonville State tops Bellarmine 75-62

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Garrett Tipton had 21 points in Bellarmine's 75-62 victory over Jacksonville State on Saturday night.

Tipton shot 6 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Knights (7-10, 2-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Juston Betz scored 16 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Alec Pfriem was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Gamecocks (7-10, 0-4) were led by Demaree King with 16 points and four assists. Skyelar Potter added 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Bellarmine hosts Stetson and Jacksonville State hosts North Florida.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.