Taiwan reports 23,080 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Jan. 8) announced 23,411 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 23,080 were local and 331 were imported, as well as 36 deaths.

The local cases included 10,648 males and 12,419 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 13 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 180 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 36 reported deaths, 22 were male and 14 were female. They ranged in age between 30 and 100, and all were severe COVID-19 cases. Thirty-six had a history of chronic illness and 25 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between Nov. 9 and Jan. 5 and died between Dec. 15 and Jan. 5.

The imported cases included 229 males and 102 females. They ranged in age from under five to 90 and arrived between Dec. 8 and Saturday.

Taiwan has so far recorded 9,055,191 cases of COVID-19, including 42,618 imported, while 15,542 people have succumbed to the disease.