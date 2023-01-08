Taiwan brides balk at outdoor, roadside wedding banquets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Debate over outdoor banquets is boiling over, as reports in media such as Liberty Times and numerous online forums openly discussed whether such banquets are appropriate for weddings.

One bride-to-be said the custom was too rural and not befitting the type of celebration that she was planning for herself. She decried her future father-in-law’s plan to host a 55-table outdoor banquet, with a per-table cost of approximately NT$10,000 (US$300).

Personally, she was only inviting five tables worth of guests and had budgeted double the expense per table should it be held to her liking in a local hotel. However, her future father-in-law had served as a borough chief, contributing to his "magnanimous nature" and desire to include everyone in his community in this celebration.

After her original post on a community Facebook page decrying her future father-in-law’s intentions, there was immediate blowback from her groom’s family, though she also found support from many married women who had endured similar indignities during outdoor nuptials that are sometimes too hot and uncomfortable for their mascara.

Netizens backed her claims of unappetizing and unhygienic banquets and shared her desire for an aesthetically pleasing event and memorable photos. Furthermore, they said that the informal nature of such banquets where guests simply come and go, much like the food and drink, is perhaps better kept for temple celebrations and not the celebration of a couple’s union.

Whether it’s rain or summer heat, outdoor banquets can be a test of endurance for a new bride and groom who are expected to make multiple outfit changes, something that is harder to accomplish when one is celebrating in the middle of the street.

Other netizens complained about banquet-induced traffic jams when roads are closed off for wedding nuptials. One commentator chimed in saying, "why do you insist on cooking in the street, which can disturb others when there are so many restaurants available to you that don't disturb people?"

And least of all, there is the toilet problem, which is the absence of toilets if the celebration is far from one’s home. Rentable portable toilets can be deployed but the crowded space inside and the smell can be off-putting for some.

Some netizens suggest that many problems associated with outdoor banquets can be solved by simply renting public venues such as local elementary schools and activity centers where parking, shelter from inclement weather and toilet facilities are abundant.

Solving such basic problems could lead to fewer distractions for guests. This could potentially put them in a better mood and lead their focus to the food, which should take center stage at such large outdoor gatherings, like weddings.

In the end, the most important thing for many brides is a “once in a lifetime” marriage celebration. Many surmise that if this is the top priority, then special consideration should be given to finding the best wedding dress and the most beautiful venue. And this certainly doesn’t portend itself to a roadside, outdoor banquet.