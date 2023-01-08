Telfort scores 19, Northeastern knocks off Hampton 79-63

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort had 19 points in Northeastern's 79-63 win over Hampton on Saturday night.

Telfort shot 7 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Huskies (6-9, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Coleman Stucke was 2 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 8 for 11 from the line to add 14 points. Masai Troutman recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Russell Dean led the Pirates (3-13, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six assists. Marquis Godwin added 16 points for Hampton. Raymond Bethea Jr. also had eight points and three steals. The loss was the Pirates' seventh straight.

Northeastern took the lead with 18:01 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 45-28 at halftime, with Telfort racking up 12 points. Telfort scored a team-high seven points after the break.

Northeastern plays Saturday against Drexel at home, and Hampton visits William & Mary on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.