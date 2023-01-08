Taiwanese fishermen catch 12.1 kg chub mackerel, sold for over NT$100,000

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —A fisherman in Penghu, Kao Ming-chiang (高明強) snagged a 12.1-kilogram chub mackerel off the coast of Penghu.

According to a Liberty Times report, the winning bid from an onshore buyer was NT$8,888 per kg, for a total cash payout of over NT$100,000 (US$3,273).

Locals refer to the chub mackerel as the “diamond” of Penghu, while the much larger narrow-barred Spanish mackerel is referred to as the “white gold” of the local seas.

Fishermen typically target these species off the coast of Penghu for the high prices paid for the delicate meat of these fish. A similar big catch was reported by Taiwan News in early December.

This year, the number of chub mackerel caught off the coast of Penghu has seen a slight increase over previous years, though the fish is still out of reach of most consumers, as many opt for the narrow-barred Spanish mackerel, which has firm flesh and an oily taste, making it a common dish for Lunar New Year banquets.

Overfishing has led to lower numbers of the highly sought-after chub mackerel, whose stocks are being decimated by unsustainable purse seine fishing practices, which are pushing this pelagic fish to the brink of extinction.

Many chub mackerel are caught before they enter the Taiwan Strait which, together with global warming, is putting pressure on this migratory fish species, leading to it being increasingly seen less and less off the coast of Penghu.