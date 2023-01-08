Burst pipe at pumping station in north Taiwan leaves 335,000 households without water

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Water flooded streets and homes in Longtan District, Taoyuan after an underground pipe burst on Saturday (Jan. 7), leaving 335,000 homes without water.

UDN reported that the water on the street caused three injuries. A 20-year-old woman surnamed Lee (李), who had been riding a scooter, was cited as saying she was carried along in the flood 200 meters before she fell and hurt her knees and bottom and was treated at a hospital.

The other two individuals injured were also riding scooters, though they left the scene without being treated.

Meanwhile, local residents had to deal with water flooding their homes. An unnamed female homeowner was cited as saying the water had suddenly poured into her house and quickly reached the level of her calves.

Sankeng Borough Chief Huang Yuan-ta (黃遠達) said this was the first incident of its kind in the area. Around 12 homes suffered water damage to furniture and appliances.

According to the Taiwan Water Corporation, the damaged pipe connected the Shimen Dam to the Pingzhen Water Treatment Plant, which provides water to eight districts in southern Taoyuan that encompass about a third of the city’s population. As a result, 335,776 households have been affected by the incident and will not have access to water until the pipe is fixed.

The Taiwan Water Corporation suspected the pipe’s age and recent earthquake to be the cause of the burst. They estimated that repairs would be done by 7 a.m. on Sunday (Jan. 8), though by Sunday morning, it was reported that progress had been delayed due to excessive water near the burst pipe, and repairs would not be done until midnight on Monday (Jan. 9).