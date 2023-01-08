Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday.

Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home.

Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey player in the Devils’ zone. He beat Igor Shesterkin with a wrist shot in ending the Rangers’ three-game winning streak.

Jimmy Vesey, Julien Gauthier and Chris Kreider scored for New York. Shesterkin finished with 40 saves.

Vitek Vanecek finished with 31 saves for New Jersey.

BLUE JACKETS 4, HURRICANES 3, SO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko had his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift Columbus.

Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight.

Patrik Laine and Kent Johnson also scored in the shootout for the Blue Jackets. Johnson also had two assists as Columbus won for the second time in 11 games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 39 shots.

Max Pacioretty had two goals and Brady Skjei scored on the power play for Carolina. Antti Raanta stopped 15 shots in his first loss since Nov. 17.

