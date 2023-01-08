Pember's 22 lead UNC Asheville past Campbell 58-55

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember's 22 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Campbell 58-55 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs trailed by one point heading to the final minute but made 6 of 7 free throws to win it.

Pember also contributed 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Bulldogs (11-6, 3-1 Big South). Tajion Jones added 12 points and six rebounds.

Ricky Clemons finished with 21 points and two steals for the Fighting Camels (6-10, 1-3). Jay Pal added 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Campbell.

UNC Asheville's next game is Thursday against Longwood at home. Campbell visits South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.