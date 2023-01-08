Roberts scores 28, Fairleigh Dickinson defeats LIU 101-89

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Demetre Roberts scored 28 points off the bench and Fairleigh Dickinson beat LIU 101-89 on Saturday.

Roberts was 8 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Knights (10-8, 3-0 Northeast Conference). Grant Singleton hit 5 of 8 3-pointers, scored 19 points and added 11 assists. Ansley Almonor scored 19 points and added eight rebounds.

The Sharks (2-14, 0-4) were led in scoring by Marko Maletic, who finished with 29 points and six rebounds. Jacob Johnson added 16 points and seven rebounds for LIU. In addition, Andre Washington finished with 14 points and three steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. Fairleigh Dickinson visits Central Connecticut and LIU visits Saint Francis of Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.