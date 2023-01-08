Alexa
California faces more rain, storms, and potential floods

By Associated Press
2023/01/08 03:03
A bicyclist rides near mud and debris on a closed road near Fort Point in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. California weather calmed Friday but th...
Waves crash into a seawall in Pacifica, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. California weather calmed Friday but the lull was expected to be brief as more P...
Anthony Tablit, 5, is is soaked as waves crash into a seawall in Pacifica, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. California weather calmed Friday but the lull...
People watch as waves crash into a seawall in Pacifica, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. California weather calmed Friday but the lull was expected to be...
A pedestrian and the Golden Gate Bridge are reflected in a puddle on a path near Crissy Field in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. California weath...
Surfers ride waves in front of a Golden Gate Bridge tower at Fort Point in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. California weather calmed Friday but t...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California braced for more stormy weather with rain expected to sweep across the northern part the state on Saturday, raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides.

Rain was forecast for the Bay Area Saturday with a brief dry period on Sunday and heavier storms due to arrive Monday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for a large swath of Northern and Central California with 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain expected through Wednesday in the Sacramento-area foothills.

In the Los Angeles area, light rain was forecast for the weekend with stormy conditions expected to return Monday with the potential for up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain in the foothills.

The wet weather comes after days of rain in California from Pacific storms. A series of recent weather systems have knocked out power to thousands, flooded streets, battered the coastline and caused at least six deaths.

The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s ongoing drought but they have helped.