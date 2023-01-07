|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|17
|14
|2
|1
|40
|14
|44
|Man City
|17
|12
|3
|2
|45
|16
|39
|Newcastle
|18
|9
|8
|1
|32
|11
|35
|Man United
|17
|11
|2
|4
|27
|20
|35
|Tottenham
|18
|10
|3
|5
|37
|25
|33
|Liverpool
|17
|8
|4
|5
|34
|22
|28
|Fulham
|18
|8
|4
|6
|30
|27
|28
|Brighton
|17
|8
|3
|6
|32
|25
|27
|Brentford
|18
|6
|8
|4
|30
|28
|26
|Chelsea
|17
|7
|4
|6
|20
|19
|25
|Aston Villa
|18
|6
|4
|8
|20
|26
|22
|Crystal Palace
|17
|6
|4
|7
|17
|25
|22
|Leicester
|18
|5
|2
|11
|26
|31
|17
|Leeds
|17
|4
|5
|8
|25
|31
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|18
|4
|5
|9
|13
|34
|17
|Bournemouth
|18
|4
|4
|10
|18
|39
|16
|West Ham
|18
|4
|3
|11
|15
|24
|15
|Everton
|18
|3
|6
|9
|14
|24
|15
|Wolverhampton
|18
|3
|5
|10
|11
|27
|14
|Southampton
|18
|3
|3
|12
|15
|33
|12
___
West Ham 0, Brentford 2
Liverpool 2, Leicester 1
Wolverhampton 0, Man United 1
Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2
Fulham 2, Southampton 1
Man City 1, Everton 1
Newcastle 0, Leeds 0
Brighton 2, Arsenal 4
Tottenham 0, Aston Villa 2
Nottingham Forest 1, Chelsea 1
Brentford 3, Liverpool 1
Arsenal 0, Newcastle 0
Everton 1, Brighton 4
Leicester 0, Fulham 1
Man United 3, Bournemouth 0
Southampton 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Leeds 2, West Ham 2
Aston Villa 1, Wolverhampton 1
Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham 4
Chelsea 0, Man City 1
Fulham vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Man United vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.
Brighton vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|26
|16
|8
|2
|52
|25
|56
|Sheffield United
|26
|15
|6
|5
|44
|23
|51
|Blackburn
|26
|14
|0
|12
|30
|30
|42
|Watford
|26
|11
|7
|8
|31
|28
|40
|Middlesbrough
|26
|11
|6
|9
|41
|33
|39
|Millwall
|25
|11
|6
|8
|32
|26
|39
|Luton Town
|25
|10
|9
|6
|31
|26
|39
|Sunderland
|26
|10
|8
|8
|38
|29
|38
|West Brom
|26
|10
|8
|8
|34
|26
|38
|Preston
|26
|10
|7
|9
|24
|26
|37
|Norwich
|26
|10
|6
|10
|32
|29
|36
|QPR
|26
|10
|6
|10
|28
|31
|36
|Reading
|26
|11
|3
|12
|29
|36
|36
|Coventry
|25
|9
|8
|8
|27
|26
|35
|Swansea
|26
|9
|8
|9
|36
|36
|35
|Hull
|26
|9
|6
|11
|32
|42
|33
|Birmingham
|26
|8
|8
|10
|27
|29
|32
|Stoke
|26
|8
|6
|12
|28
|34
|30
|Bristol City
|26
|7
|8
|11
|32
|35
|29
|Cardiff
|26
|7
|7
|12
|20
|29
|28
|Rotherham
|26
|6
|9
|11
|28
|39
|27
|Blackpool
|26
|6
|8
|12
|28
|38
|26
|Huddersfield
|25
|7
|4
|14
|24
|32
|25
|Wigan
|26
|6
|6
|14
|26
|46
|24
___
Birmingham 0, Hull 1
Norwich 1, Reading 1
Swansea 4, Watford 0
Stoke 0, Burnley 1
Blackburn 1, Cardiff 0
Blackpool 1, Sunderland 1
Coventry 1, Bristol City 1
Huddersfield 1, Luton Town 2
Millwall 3, Rotherham 0
Birmingham 1, Middlesbrough 3
Norwich 0, Watford 1
Swansea 1, Burnley 2
West Brom 1, Reading 0
Wigan 1, Hull 4
Stoke 0, Preston 1
QPR 1, Sheffield United 1
Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|25
|17
|5
|3
|46
|26
|56
|Sheffield Wednesday
|25
|15
|7
|3
|45
|18
|52
|Ipswich
|25
|14
|8
|3
|47
|25
|50
|Derby
|24
|11
|8
|5
|33
|17
|41
|Bolton
|24
|11
|7
|6
|30
|20
|40
|Barnsley
|23
|12
|4
|7
|30
|21
|40
|Wycombe
|25
|11
|5
|9
|33
|26
|38
|Peterborough
|24
|11
|2
|11
|39
|31
|35
|Port Vale
|24
|10
|5
|9
|27
|32
|35
|Exeter
|25
|9
|7
|9
|38
|36
|34
|Bristol Rovers
|25
|9
|7
|9
|40
|42
|34
|Portsmouth
|22
|7
|10
|5
|29
|27
|31
|Fleetwood Town
|24
|6
|11
|7
|28
|25
|29
|Oxford United
|24
|7
|8
|9
|29
|27
|29
|Lincoln
|23
|6
|11
|6
|23
|28
|29
|Shrewsbury
|24
|8
|5
|11
|23
|29
|29
|Charlton
|24
|6
|10
|8
|36
|35
|28
|Cheltenham
|23
|8
|4
|11
|18
|25
|28
|Cambridge United
|24
|7
|3
|14
|21
|39
|24
|Accrington Stanley
|23
|5
|7
|11
|21
|38
|22
|Burton Albion
|25
|5
|7
|13
|32
|50
|22
|Morecambe
|24
|4
|9
|11
|24
|34
|21
|Milton Keynes Dons
|24
|6
|3
|15
|23
|36
|21
|Forest Green
|25
|5
|5
|15
|21
|49
|20
___
Derby 1, Cambridge United 0
Lincoln 1, Bolton 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Cheltenham 1
Forest Green 1, Port Vale 3
Morecambe 5, Burton Albion 0
Oxford United 0, Exeter 1
Peterborough 0, Wycombe 3
Plymouth 3, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Portsmouth 1, Charlton 3
Shrewsbury 0, Fleetwood Town 3
Barnsley 0, Bolton 3
Derby 4, Accrington Stanley 0
Lincoln 1, Ipswich 1
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Cambridge United 0
Cambridge United vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Peterborough, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|24
|16
|5
|3
|35
|13
|53
|Stevenage
|24
|15
|6
|3
|35
|17
|51
|Northampton
|25
|13
|7
|5
|40
|26
|46
|Carlisle
|24
|10
|9
|5
|37
|25
|39
|Bradford
|23
|11
|6
|6
|30
|23
|39
|Salford
|24
|11
|5
|8
|32
|24
|38
|Swindon
|25
|10
|8
|7
|28
|25
|38
|Mansfield Town
|24
|11
|5
|8
|33
|31
|38
|Doncaster
|24
|11
|4
|9
|30
|34
|37
|Walsall
|23
|10
|6
|7
|29
|21
|36
|Barrow
|24
|11
|3
|10
|29
|28
|36
|Sutton United
|25
|10
|5
|10
|25
|31
|35
|Stockport County
|23
|10
|4
|9
|33
|23
|34
|AFC Wimbledon
|24
|9
|7
|8
|29
|28
|34
|Tranmere
|24
|9
|6
|9
|25
|20
|33
|Grimsby Town
|23
|8
|6
|9
|26
|27
|30
|Crewe
|22
|7
|7
|8
|19
|27
|28
|Newport County
|24
|6
|7
|11
|23
|27
|25
|Harrogate Town
|23
|6
|5
|12
|30
|36
|23
|Crawley Town
|24
|5
|7
|12
|26
|39
|22
|Colchester
|24
|5
|5
|14
|21
|31
|20
|Hartlepool
|24
|4
|7
|13
|24
|45
|19
|Rochdale
|23
|4
|4
|15
|18
|35
|16
|Gillingham
|23
|2
|8
|13
|7
|28
|14
___
Newport County 0, Leyton Orient 0
Stevenage 3, Crawley Town 1
Bradford 3, Salford 2
Colchester 1, Swindon 0
Crewe 1, Tranmere 0
Doncaster 2, Carlisle 1
Grimsby Town 1, Stockport County 0
Hartlepool 3, Harrogate Town 3
Sutton United 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Walsall 2, Mansfield Town 1
Barrow 0, Rochdale 0
Newport County 2, Crawley Town 2
Northampton 1, Leyton Orient 0
Stevenage 1, Gillingham 0
Salford 2, Northampton 1
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Harrogate Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.