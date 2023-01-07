NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 38 30 4 4 64 145 85 Carolina 39 25 8 6 56 124 104 Toronto 39 23 9 7 53 131 105 New Jersey 39 24 12 3 51 132 103 N.Y. Rangers 40 22 12 6 50 131 109 Washington 42 22 14 6 50 139 118 Tampa Bay 38 24 13 1 49 133 112 N.Y. Islanders 41 22 17 2 46 129 114 Pittsburgh 38 19 13 6 44 124 116 Buffalo 36 19 15 2 40 143 122 Florida 40 18 18 4 40 132 136 Detroit 37 16 14 7 39 113 125 Ottawa 38 18 17 3 39 116 116 Philadelphia 39 15 17 7 37 108 127 Montreal 39 15 21 3 33 104 148 Columbus 37 11 24 2 24 96 148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 41 27 12 2 56 139 115 Dallas 40 23 11 6 52 139 109 Winnipeg 39 25 13 1 51 126 99 Los Angeles 42 22 14 6 50 137 145 Seattle 37 21 12 4 46 131 118 Minnesota 37 22 13 2 46 121 103 Calgary 40 19 14 7 45 126 120 Edmonton 40 21 17 2 44 142 135 Nashville 38 18 14 6 42 108 115 Colorado 37 19 15 3 41 109 108 St. Louis 39 19 17 3 41 125 143 Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 131 149 San Jose 40 12 20 8 32 124 151 Arizona 38 13 20 5 31 107 141 Anaheim 40 12 24 4 28 95 162 Chicago 38 9 25 4 22 82 141

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Florida 3, Detroit 2

Nashville 3, Washington 2

Winnipeg 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago 2, Arizona 0

Calgary 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Anaheim 5, San Jose 4, OT

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.