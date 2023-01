Saturday At Balewadi Stadium Pune, India Purse: $642,735 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Championship

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Championship

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (4), Belgium, def. N. Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, 6-4, 6-4.