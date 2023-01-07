India wins toss, opts to bat in third T20 against Sri Lanka

RAJKOT, India (AP) — India won the toss and opted to bat in the third and decisive Twenty20 against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Sri Lanka evened the three-match series with a 16-run victory in Pune after India won the first game in Mumbai by two runs.

Sri Lanka made one change: batsman Avishka Fernando replaced Bhanuka Rajpaksa in a bid to bolster the lineup. India fielded an unchanged side from the previous game.

The SCA Stadium in Rajkot boasts a bigger ground. While batsmen will enjoy the upper hand, the third T20 might not be a high scoring game.

India: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

