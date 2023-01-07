Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts east Taiwan

Intensity level 4 in parts of Hualien, Nantou

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/07 20:22
Central Weather Bureau image. 

Central Weather Bureau image. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattled east Taiwan at 7:21 p.m., the Central Weather Bureau said Saturday (Jan. 7).

The epicenter of the tremor was located at a depth of 15.9 kilometers under the Hualien County township of Wanrong, 56.7 km south-southwest of Hualien County Hall.

The earthquake's biggest intensity levels, which gauge the actual effect of a quake, reached 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale in the Hualien County townships of Guangfu and Hongye, and in parts of Nantou County.

Trains between the Hualien County stations of Shoufeng and Fuli were reducing their speed, while the Directorate General of Highways was conducting inspections of roads, according to reports by TTV.
earthquake
Central Weather Bureau
Hualien County
Wanrong

RELATED ARTICLES

Rare north Taiwan earthquake shocks locals, thought to be explosion
Rare north Taiwan earthquake shocks locals, thought to be explosion
2023/01/05 15:25
Cloudy start to 2023 but bright weather beckons
Cloudy start to 2023 but bright weather beckons
2023/01/02 12:09
Northeasterly winds to dictate north, east Taiwan weather next week
Northeasterly winds to dictate north, east Taiwan weather next week
2022/12/31 10:27
Taiwan court orders compensation for Japanese cyclist killed by falling rocks
Taiwan court orders compensation for Japanese cyclist killed by falling rocks
2022/12/30 20:08
Taiwan weather to return to normal in 2023 after La Nina
Taiwan weather to return to normal in 2023 after La Nina
2022/12/30 16:03