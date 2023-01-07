Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattled east Taiwan at 7:21 p.m., the Central Weather Bureau said Saturday (Jan. 7).

The epicenter of the tremor was located at a depth of 15.9 kilometers under the Hualien County township of Wanrong, 56.7 km south-southwest of Hualien County Hall.

The earthquake's biggest intensity levels, which gauge the actual effect of a quake, reached 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale in the Hualien County townships of Guangfu and Hongye, and in parts of Nantou County.

Trains between the Hualien County stations of Shoufeng and Fuli were reducing their speed, while the Directorate General of Highways was conducting inspections of roads, according to reports by TTV.

