AP PHOTOS: Snow is a no-show as Europe feels the winter heat

By Associated Press
2023/01/07 17:48
FILE - People ski on a cross country slope in Ramsau, Austria, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Sparse snowfall and unseasonably warm weather in much of Europe i...
FILE - An artificial snow slope created for skiers in Wildhaus, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. The Swiss alps are confronted with a lack of sno...
FILE - Michael Hayboeck of Austria soars through the air at the fourth stage of 71th Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, Frid...
FILE - People ski up the slope on the Draxlhang in the Brauneck ski area using a T-bar lift in Lenggries, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Sparse sn...
FILE - General view over the ski track with only a few patches of snow on Bjelasnica mountain near Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Phot...
FILE - Women walk on a patch of melting artificial snow in Vlasic, a ski resort affected by unusual warm weather in Bosnia, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The...
FILE - A man practices nordic skiing despite the lack of snow in La Feclaz, near Chambery, in the French Alps, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Laure...
FILE - People ski on a cross country slope in Ramsau, Austria, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Sparse snowfall and unseasonably warm weather in much of Europe i...
FILE - People ski on a slope near Schladming, Austria, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Sparse snowfall and unseasonably warm weather in much of Europe is allowi...
FILE - A ski lift is closed temporarily due to the lack of snow in Le Revard, near Aix-les-Bains, in the French Alps, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Phot...
FILE - People ride the chair lift above the ski track without any snow on Bjelasnica mountain near Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Phot...
FILE - View of a closed ski slope at a ski resort near Liberec, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Due to the recent warm weather mountains acros...
FILE - The 'Bergisl' ski-jumping hills in Innsbruck, Austria, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Sparse snowfall and unseasonably warm weather in much of Europe is...
FILE - A young boy crosses a meadow with snow at a slope in Filzmoos south of Salzburg, Austria, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Sparse snowfall and unseasona...
FILE - People walk across a slope in Filzmoos, Austria, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Sparse snowfall and unseasonably warm weather in much of Europe is allow...
FILE - People skiing on a slope of artificial snow in Wildhaus, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. The Swiss alps are confronted with a lack of sno...
FILE - Maximilian Steiner of Austria soars through the air over a snowless landscape at the fourth stage of the 71th Four Hills ski jumping tournament...
FILE - Competitors inspect the small strip of snow where they will compete in an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom race, in Garmisch Partenkirchen, G...
FILE - A ski lift is closed temporarily due to the lack of snow in Le Revard, near Aix-les-Bains, in the French Alps, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Phot...
FILE - View of a closed ski slope at a ski resort near Liberec, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Due to the recent warm weather mountains acros...
FILE - Alpine peaks which would normally be covered by snow are seen above the village of Naklo, Slovenia, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Sparse snowfall an...

RAMSAU, Austria (AP) — Mild weather has left many regions of Europe that would normally be blanketed in snow at this time of year bare, and winter sports resorts are fearing for the future.

Many are using snow machines to make artificial pistes, leaving thin white lines snaking through otherwise green and brown landscapes.

In the Swiss village of Adelboden, organizers of Saturday's ski World Cup race grappled with above-freezing temperatures to ensure athletes could compete in the popular event while spectators basked in the blazing sunshine.

Experts say this season's lack of snow offers a glimpse of winters to come, as global temperatures keep rising due to human-caused climate change.

The impact is likely to be felt far beyond the regional tourist industry. Winter snow in European mountains such as the Alps is an important natural water store for parts of a continent that's already suffering regular droughts the rest of the year.