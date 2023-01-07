AP PHOTOS: Snow is a no-show as Europe feels the winter heat

FILE - Alpine peaks which would normally be covered by snow are seen above the village of Naklo, Slovenia, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Sparse snowfall an... FILE - Alpine peaks which would normally be covered by snow are seen above the village of Naklo, Slovenia, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Sparse snowfall and unseasonably warm weather in much of Europe is allowing green grass to blanket many mountaintops across the region where snow might normally be. It has caused headaches for ski slope operators and aficionados of Alpine white this time of year. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)