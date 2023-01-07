US national security advisor says make peace not war

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan believes war between Taiwan and China can be avoided.

In an interview Thursday (Dec. 5) with NPR, he said it was the U.S.’ responsibility to prevent such an outcome. He added this would require “hard work” and “coordination” with allies.

"There is a risk of conflict with respect to Taiwan, but I believe that with responsible stewardship, we can ensure that this contingency never comes to pass. And that is our responsibility," he was quoted as saying.

"It will require us following through on the commitments of the Taiwan Relations Act, which for 40 years now has said we will provide defensive articles to Taiwan. And it will require direct diplomacy with the (People's Republic of China)."

U.S. President Joe Biden has repeatedly said the country will defend Taiwan if China stages an "unprecedented attack." However, his words are usually rowed back by officials afterward.

Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) met last November at the G20 summit in Bali. NPR quoted Xi as saying Taiwan was the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" in bilateral ties.