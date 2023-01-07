Tuvalu parliament speaker leading 12-member delegation to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tuvalu Parliament Speaker Samuelu Penitala Teo is scheduled to visit Taiwan from Sunday (Jan. 8) to Jan. 12, where he will head a 12-member delegation to meet with high-level Taiwanese officials.

Teo will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and will attend a banquet hosted by Vice Foreign Minister Alexander Yui (俞大㵢). He will also sign a joint statement on legislative cooperation between Tuvalu and Taiwan, which is aimed at deepening friendly bilateral ties, per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release.

This trip marks the second visit by a high-level Tuvaluan official after Prime Minister Kausea Natano visited Taiwan in September.

Teo previously visited Taiwan in 2017 but this is his first time coming to the nation as parliament speaker.

Tuvalu is one of Taiwan’s four Pacific Island diplomatic allies. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1979 and have cooperated closely in the fields of infrastructure construction, public health and medical care, clean energy, information and communication, agriculture and fishery, education, women's empowerment, and other fields, MOFA said.