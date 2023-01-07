Paraguay Chamber of Deputies president arriving in Taiwan on Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Paraguay Chamber of Deputies President Carlos Maria Lopez Lopez will lead a delegation to Taiwan from Sunday (Jan. 8) to Jan. 12.

Lopez will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), per a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release.

He will also meet with representatives from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Mainland Affairs Council, Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund, and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council. He and his delegation will attend a banquet hosted by Vice Foreign Minister Alexander Yui (俞大㵢),

Additionally, the group will visit Paraguay’s embassy in Taiwan, Taipei 101, and the National Palace Museum.

MOFA called Lopez “a staunch friend of Taiwan,” pointing out that he expressed support for Taiwan and opposed China’s threat to Taiwan’s sovereignty as China conducted live-fire military exercises around the country in August. He also reiterated that Paraguay is Taiwan's loyal ally and that it stands with the Taiwanese.

The delegation includes the president of the chamber’s commission on social development, population and housing, Deputy Teofilo Espinola Peralta; the president of the chamber’s commission on national defense, security, intelligence and internal order, Deputy Edgar Espinola Guerrero; and the president of the chamber’s commission on children, youth and development, Deputy Rodrigo Daniel Blanco Amarilla.

Paraguay is set to hold its presidential election in April, the outcome of which will likely determine whether Taiwan's sole South American ally will stick with Taipei or drop diplomatic ties in favor of Beijing.