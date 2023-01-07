Taiwan local COVID cases decline by 6% to 24,132

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 24,132 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Jan. 7), a fall of 6% from the previous Saturday, as well as 61 deaths and 290 imported cases.

The number of daily infections fell gradually until December, when it surged, first to more than 20,000, and on Jan. 4 to more than 30,000. On Friday, the figure fell back to 27,281 local cases. Health experts forecast a peak in late January as Taiwanese return home from working in China to spend the Lunar New Year holidays with their relatives.

According to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Saturday’s new local cases included 10,875 males and 13,244 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 4,875, followed by Taichung City with 3,139 cases, and Kaohsiung City with 2,718. Taipei, Taoyuan, Tainan, and Changhua County, each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 61 newly reported deaths were 34 male and 27 female local cases aged between 30 and 99, with 55 suffering from chronic diseases and 35 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between Sept. 12 and Jan. 4, and passed away between Sept. 12 and Jan. 4.

The 290 new imported cases included 193 males and 97 females, aged from under 5 to 99. They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 7 and Jan. 6.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan has registered 9,031,781 COVID cases, including 8,989,415 domestic cases and 42,312 imported ones. The 15,506 fatalities include 15,487 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 3,007 deaths, Taipei City 1,682, Taichung City 1,647, Kaohsiung City 1,543, Tainan City 1,158, and Taoyuan City 1,145.