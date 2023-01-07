Colorado knocks No. 8 Utah from ranks of unbeaten, 77-67

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Frida Formann scored 20 points, Jaylyn Sherrod had 16 and Colorado beat No. 8 Utah 77-67 on Friday night, sending the Utes to their first loss of the season.

Aaronette Vonleh added 15 as the Buffaloes (13-3, 3-1 Pac-12) posted their first win over an AP top-10 team since knocking off No. 1 Stanford 77-72 in overtime on Jan. 17, 2021.

The loss by the Utes (14-1, 3-1) leaves only three undefeated Division I women’s basketball teams — No. 1 South Carolina (15-0), No. 3 Ohio State (16-0) and No. 7 LSU (15-0). Utah was led by Jenna Johnson, who scored all 17 of her points in the second half. Leading scorer Alissa Pili finished with 14 points, which was below her average of 19.7.

NO. 15 ARIZONA 72, OREGON STATE

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Lauren Fields scored all nine of her points in the final two-and-a-half minutes as Arizona erased a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit in a win over Oregon State.

Cate Reese led Arizona (13-2, 3-1 Pac 12) with 16 points and three steals. Shaina Pellington, who hit a game-winning jumper at the buzzer last year in Corvallis, and Helena Pueyo each scored 12 points.

Raegan Beers had a double-double to lead Oregon State (9-6, 1-3), finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds. AJ Marotte added 17 points and Talia von Oelhoffen scored 12.

NO. 18 OREGON 82, ARIZONA STATE 62

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Endyia Rogers scored 19 points and Oregon pulled away in the middle two quarters to beat Arizona State.

Grace VanSlooten took charge in the third quarter, scoring 12 points in the first five minutes to put Oregon up, 49-30.

Grace VanSlooten finished with 16 points with six rebounds for Oregon (12-3, 3-1 Pac 12). Phillipina Kyei pulled down 18 rebounds to go with her 10 points, and Taya Hanson contributed 13 points off the bench.

Tyi Skinner scored 20 points to lead Arizona State (7-8, 0-4). Treasure Hunt finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaddan Simmons added 10 points.

