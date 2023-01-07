Taiwan keen to join WTO talks on chip sanctions against China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan wants a seat at World Trade Organization talks on chip sanctions against China because of its dominant role in the industry.

China filed a dispute last month with the WTO in an attempt to lift U.S. chip sanctions. It accuses the U.S. of economic protectionism, flouting trade rules, and putting at risk the world’s supply of semiconductor chips, according to Bloomberg.

In a statement lodged at the WTO on Thursday (Jan. 5), Taiwan said it supplied an “important share of the world market in semiconductors” and added the discussions would affect bilateral and world trade.

“In 2021, our semiconductor industries contributed to 26% of global semiconductor revenue. In terms of the production of advanced semiconductor chips below 16nm, we contributed to 61% of the global market share.”

Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations commented on Friday (Jan. 6) it was not asking for substantive discussions on the issue, as it did not have the right to do so, according to a CNA update on the story. However, it did want to get an understanding of how the dispute would affect the industry and its supply chains.

The U.S. is working with its allies to prevent China from developing its semiconductor industry, or using advanced chips. The latter are predominantly made by Taiwan.