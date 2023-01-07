Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

16 Chinese military aircraft cross Taiwan Strait median line

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels

  126
By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/01/07 13:07
Xi’an JH-7. (Wikipedia Commons photo)

Xi’an JH-7. (Wikipedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 22 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (Jan. 6) and 6 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 7).

Sixteen of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In response, Taiwan’s armed forces sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

Plane types included the Xi’an JH-7, Sukhoi Su-30, Shenyang J-11, Shenyang J-16, Chengdu J-10, Harbin BZK-005, and Shaanxi Y-8.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 94 military aircraft and 23 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

16 Chinese military aircraft cross Taiwan Strait median line
Flight paths of PLA aircraft. (MND photo)
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan
China
PLAN
People’s Liberation Army
Xi’an JH-7
Sukhoi Su-30
Shenyang J-11
Shenyang J-16
Chengdu J-10
Harbin BZK-005
Shaanxi Y-8

RELATED ARTICLES

Renamed Taiwan Space Agency to launch Wind-Hunter weather satellite
Renamed Taiwan Space Agency to launch Wind-Hunter weather satellite
2023/01/06 20:05
Beijing silent on Taiwan's offer to help China with COVID outbreak
Beijing silent on Taiwan's offer to help China with COVID outbreak
2023/01/06 17:48
South Korean National Assembly defends Taiwan visit
South Korean National Assembly defends Taiwan visit
2023/01/06 16:57
Former Taiwan envoy to US dies at 73
Former Taiwan envoy to US dies at 73
2023/01/06 16:13
Another bus hits pedestrian on crosswalk in Taiwan's Taichung
Another bus hits pedestrian on crosswalk in Taiwan's Taichung
2023/01/06 16:03