Taiwan envoy to Japan shares views on Japan's national security strategy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) on Friday (Jan. 6) shared his thoughts on Japan’s revamped national security strategy, per Liberty Times.

Speaking to Taiwanese media based in Japan, Hsieh said it makes sense that Tokyo identified China as the biggest challenge to its national security following the Chinese military exercises in August, which were a response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

Five ballistic missiles launched by China landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Aug. 4, Japan’s defense ministry said at the time.

Citing this incident, Hsieh said Beijing can easily fire missiles into Japan's EEZ under the pretense of military exercises. For Japan, the safety of its people is very important, so China is of course a threat and poses a security challenge, he said.

Hsieh said that only by protecting world peace can nations truly protect themselves. Both Taiwan and Japan should do the same, he said.

The representative praised Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio for always emphasizing his opposition to unilateral changes to the regional status quo. Hsieh added China must fulfill its promise of peace, citing the joint communique establishing diplomatic relations between China and Japan.

The document emphasized the need for peaceful resolutions to problems and discouraged regional hegemonies, Hsieh said. Whether China follows suit is very important, he added.